Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Uflex, Sequent Scientific, Bharat Dynamics, Mahindra life, Capri Global?

A sharp sell-off triggered by the escalating political crisis between Ukraine and Russia continued to roil the equity markets for the second day, driving the benchmarks down 3 percent on Monday. A record spike in crude oil prices worsened the situation for the market. All sectors were caught in a bear trap with the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Metal and Realty being the prominent losers with 4-5 percent losses.

The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 1,750 points to over 56,400, and the Nifty50 fell more than 500 points to 16,843, while the broader markets corrected around 4 percent.

The advance-to-decline ratio remained in favour of bears as nine shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

Stocks that bucked the trend and included Uflex which surged 8.25 percent to Rs 551.50, Sequent Scientific which rallied 6.48 percent to Rs 155.20, and Bharat Dynamics which was up 2.58 percent at Rs 463.80.

Among others, Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 0.76 percent to Rs 313.10 and Capri Global Capital climbed 1.04 percent to Rs 580.40.

Here's what Malay Thakkar of GEPL Capital recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics entered a corrective phase after testing the high of Rs 536 in the week started January 31, 2022. On February 14, the stock witnessed a gap down and found support near the Rs 440-435 mark, post which it bounced off very sharply. This bounce was backed by good volume, indicating increasing participation in the breakout.

On the indicator front, the RSI (relative strength index) plotted on the weekly chart can be seen placed above the 50 mark and moving higher, indicating increasing momentum in the prices.

Investors holding this stock can continue to hold it with a target of Rs 534 followed by Rs 561. We recommend a stop-loss of Rs 420 on daily closing basis.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

For the past 4 weeks, the stock has been moving higher. In the week started February 7, 2022 the prices broke and sustained above a multiple touch point level. This breakout was backed by good volume buildup, indicating participation in the up move.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on the weekly chart can be seen place above the 50 mark, indicating presence of bullish momentum in the prices.

Investors holding this stock can hold on to their positions with a target of Rs 362 immediately. After that we might see the prices move higher towards Rs 401. We recommend a strict stop-loss of Rs 280 on daily closing basis.

Capri Global Capital

Capri Global Capital has been consolidating between Rs 578 and Rs 440 since June 2021. On February 14, 2022, the price finally managed to break above the upper edge of the consolidation. This breakout was backed above an average volume build up, indicating participation in the up move.

On the indicator, the RSI plotted on the weekly chart managed to sustain above the 50 mark through the consolidation. Currently it can be seen moving higher towards the overbought level, indicating increasing bullish momentum in the prices.

Investors holding this stock can hold on to their positions with a target of Rs 668 followed by Rs 722. We recommend a strict stop-loss of Rs 530 on daily closing basis.

Uflex

Uflex opened higher and showed outperformance in Monday's session amid weak markets. The stock broke above the Rs 555 resistance and went on to make an intraday high of Rs 590 but was unable to sustain at higher levels.

The RSI indicator has made a fresh swing high indicating bullish momentum in the prices.

Traders and investors can continue to hold the stock with a strict stop-loss of Rs 520 and expect the prices to move higher towards Rs 590 followed by Rs 635.

Sequent Scientific

Sequent on mid-term charts is moving with lower highs and lows formation. The stock showed strong momentum in Monday's session and bounced sharply from lower levels.

The 20-day SMA (Rs 164) and 50-day SMA (Rs 166) have given a bearish crossover indicating bearish sentiment in the counter.

Traders and investors should use the up move towards Rs 165 and Rs 173 to exit from the stock. The downside support for the stock lies at Rs 145 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.