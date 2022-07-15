Trade Spotlight | What should you do with SMS Pharma, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Bharat Forge on Friday?

live bse live

The weak global sentiment after US inflation hit 9.1 percent in June weighed down the market on July 14. The benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 100 points to 53,416, and the Nifty50 closing below 20-day exponential moving average (15,950), down 28 points at 15,939.

The broader markets also closed in the red on weak breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.09 percent and Smallcap 100 index slipped 1.14 percent as about two shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action and outperformed the broader space included SMS Pharmaceuticals which surged 8.7 percent to Rs 87.55, the highest level since May 17 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with far above average volumes.

Mahindra CIE Automotive shares climbed 2.81 percent to Rs 239.4 amid above average volumes, forming bullish candle on the daily charts, while Bharat Forge gained 3.3 percent to close at Rs 659.30 amid healthy volumes, forming bullish candle on the daily charts and also there was Morning Star kind of pattern formation if we see the last three candles.

Here's what Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Bharat Forge

From last couple of weeks, the stock is hovering between Rs 630 to Rs 680 price range. On last Thursday, the stock bounced back sharply from the range support levels. However, the short term texture of the stock is still non-directional.

We are of the view that, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after Rs 675 breakout level. Above which, the stock can move up to Rs Rs 690-700. On the flip side, fresh round of selling is possible, if it succeeds to trade below Rs 630. Below which, it could slip till Rs 615-605.

SMS Pharmaceuticals

The stock has rallied over 8 percent on July 14. On Thursday, the stock opened with a strong note and quickly surpassed important resistance mark of Rs 84 with strong volume activity. Despite tepid market conditions, SMS Pharma maintained its strong momentum throughout the day.

On the short term time frame, the stock has formed strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggest breakout action will continue in the near term if stock succeeds to trade above Rs 84 level.

For the swing traders, Rs 84 would be the sacrosanct level. If it trades above the same, we can expect uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 95-100.

Mahindra CIE Automotive

After a promising uptrend rally from the level of Rs 170 to Rs 250, the stock is witnessing rangebound activity. However, the medium term trend of the stock is still in to the upside. Post minor correction, on last Thursday, the stock has formed strong reversal formation.

The overall chart formation is indicating strong possibility of fresh uptrend rally from the current levels. Unless it is trading below Rs 228 or 20 days SMA (simple moving average), positional traders can retain an optimistic stance and look for a target Rs 260-270. Fresh buying can be considered now and on dips, if any between Rs 245 and Rs 235 levels with a stop-loss below Rs 228.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.