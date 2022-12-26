 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Shilpa Medicare, Thyrocare Technologies, Suven Pharma on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST

Thyrocare Technologies rose nearly 2 percent to Rs 635 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with long upper shadow, which resembles bullish Harami kind of pattern formation, which is bullish reversal pattern. The trading volume was high on the same day.

Bears turned out to be in a strong position after a long time, pulling the benchmarks down to near two-month low on December 23. Surging Covid cases in several nations and weak global cues amid growing recession fears made market participants cautious.

The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1,000 points to 59,845, while the Nifty cracked more than 300 points to 17,807, and formed long bearish candle on the daily charts. On the weekly scale also, there was bearish candle formation, while on monthly time frame we have bearish engulfing candle pattern formation, which indicates the possibility of more weakness going ahead.

The broader markets also faced severe selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining 3.8 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

India VIX, the fear index, increased by 6.4 percent to 16.16 levels, up from 15.19 levels, making the situation uncomfortable for bulls.

Stocks that bucked the trend included Shilpa Medicare, which was the biggest gainer in the Nifty500 index, rising 8 percent to Rs 289.55 and formed a bullish engulfing candle on the daily charts after a three-day sell off. The stock has seen break out of small downward sloping resistance trend lines adjoining December 1 and December 14, as well as December 6 and December 21.

Suven Pharmaceuticals and Thyrocare Technologies, too, were amongst the top five gainers in the Nifty500 index. Suven Pharmaceuticals shares gained 2.6 percent at Rs 496 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes, making higher highs higher lows for a third straight day.