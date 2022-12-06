 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Sharda Cropchem, JK Lakshmi Cement, Finolex Industries on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

JK Lakshmi Cement shares jumped more than 10 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 825.35 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. It has been making higher highs for 10th consecutive session.

The market continued to consolidate for yet another session on December 5, but the broader markets had a better day compared to benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap 50, Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closed with 0.2-0.4 percent gains.

The BSE Sensex fell 34 points to 62,835, while the Nifty50 managed to hold 18,700 level, closing with 5 points gains at 18,701 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

India VIX inched by up 2.1 percent to 13.73 levels, from 13.45 levels but still below crucial 15 mark which is supporting the bulls to hold the overall command.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Sharda Cropchem and JK Lakshmi Cement which were the biggest gainers in the Nifty500 index.

Sharda Cropchem shares rallied nearly 15 percent to Rs 498, the highest closing level since September 15 this year and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. It has seen a strong breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining September 27, and October 24 this year. Also it has been making higher highs higher lows for third straight session.

