Trade Spotlight: What should you do with Saregama India, Sona Comstar, Route mobile on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Route mobile was also in focus, rising 1.4 percent to Rs 1,247 and formed bullish candle with long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating some profit booking at higher levels.

The market fell sharply in the previous session, the monthly expiry day for January futures & options contracts, led by selling across sectors and unwinding of long positions in large number of stocks. The broader markets also followed suit with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

On January 25, the BSE Sensex plunged 774 points to 60,205, and the Nifty50 dropped 226 points to 17,892, the biggest single day fall since December 23, 2022. The index has formed long bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation, and has seen breakout of small upward sloping support trend line adjoining lows of January 13 and January 20, 2023. Also the downfall was immediately after the double top formation.

India VIX, the fear index has seen a 7.3 percent spike to 14.66 level, giving discomfort for bulls ahead of major events - Union Budget and FOMC meet scheduled for February 1.

However, stocks that bucked trend included Saregama India, which was the second largest gainer in the Nifty500 index. The stock gained 7.6 percent at Rs 356 apiece and formed a robust bullish candle pattern on the daily charts with healthy volumes. Also, there was Morning Star kind of bullish reversal pattern formation considering the performance of last three days, especially after around 17 percent correction since the start of January. Further with Wednesday's rally, the stock has given a close above the previous day's high and well above the median of big bearish candle formed on January 23.