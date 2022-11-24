 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with RCF, KPIT Technologies, Rallis India on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

KPIT Technologies shares rallied more than 6 percent to Rs 727 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. There was a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 10 and November 17 this year.

The market on November 23 managed to close with moderate gains after volatility and rangebound trade ahead of expiry of November futures & options contracts. Traders also looked cautious ahead of FOMC minutes scheduled to be released tonight.

The BSE Sensex gained more than 90 points to close above 61,500 mark, while the Nifty50 rose 23 points to 18,267 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed third of a percent and Smallcap 100 index rose half a percent.

India VIX, the fear index went up by 1.44 percent to 14.04 level, but overall remained at lower levels, giving comfort to bulls.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers which jumped 11.5 percent to Rs 116.3 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes. It has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining April 19 and September 16.

