Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Ramco Systems, Astra Microwave Products, AAVAS Financiers on Thursday?

The market staged strong performance and closed with more than 1 percent gains on July 20, continuing uptrend for fourth consecutive session, backed by positive global cues and cut in windfall tax by the government. IT, oil & gas, FMCG, metal, and banking & financial services led the rally.

The BSE Sensex jumped more than 600 points to 55,398, while the Nifty50 climbed 180 points to 16,521 but formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

The volatility index India VIX fell 2.2 percent to 16.82 levels, which also supported bulls on Wednesday. The broader markets joined the frontliners but reported less gains compared to benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.2 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent.

Stocks that were in action included Ramco Systems which surged 11 percent to Rs 315, the highest closing level since April 27 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. Also there was a strong breakout of resistance trendline (between high points of April 7 and June 22).

Astra Microwave Products was also in focus, rising 12.4 percent to Rs 241, the highest closing level since May 6 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts following Doji kind of pattern formation in previous session, with significantly higher volumes. The stock has been on a gradual uptrend since June 20, barring intermittent corrections.

AAVAS Financiers climbed 8 percent to close at Rs 2,267.5, the biggest closing level since May 10 and formed yet another bullish candlestick pattern formation on the daily charts with more than above average volumes for second consecutive session, followed by a kind of accumulation since the start of July.

Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Ramco Systems

The counter has corrected almost 65 percent from its high of Rs 687 in July 2021. At this point, the stock has reversed from its historical support which is respected many times earlier. Moreover on June 13, 2022, we have witnessed Bullish Engulfing on weekly chart along with massive volume picking up which is a sign of early reversal in the counter.

One can buy this at current levels with upside potential of Rs 460 and plausible support is seen at Rs 280.

AAVAS Financiers

AAVAS has consolidated since last month in the range of Rs 1,900-2,050. Recently the stock has given a clean range breakout on weekly chart along with volume picking up and daily RSI (relative strength index) has given breakout from 50 levels, which is an early sign of further up move.

Last but not the least, AAVAS has formed a Spinning Top near its crucial support of Rs 2,000 on weekly chart. The best part about this pattern is that it had confirmed its reversal by previous day big bullish candle.

One can buy in small quantities at current levels and another around Rs 2,270 levels with a target of Rs 2,600 with good support seen at Rs 2,000 levels.

Astra Microwave Products

Although the counter is looking lucrative but at this point of time it is near its resistance zone of Rs 255-260 levels. Also volume is very high at extreme price levels which is a sign of exhaustion.

One can book some profits at current levels and other higher levels (i.e Rs 270-280) if achieved. Fresh buying as of now is not advised.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.