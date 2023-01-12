 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Oil India, HPCL, Max Financial Services on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

HPCL formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, making higher high higher low formation. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining September 13 and December 12, 2022.

The market has seen consolidation within a range of 100 points on the Nifty50 and finally settled flat with a negative bias on January 11 as traders looked cautious ahead of the retail inflation data scheduled to be announced today.

The BSE Sensex declined 10 points to close at 60,105, while the Nifty50 fell 18 points to end tad below 17,900 mark and formed small bodied bearish candle on the daily charts.

The broader markets also followed similar kind of trend with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.32 percent and 0.05 percent respectively, but Bank Nifty bucked the trend, rising half a percent to close above 42,200 level.

Stocks that were in action and outperformed the broader markets included Max Financial Services which was the third biggest gainer in futures and options segment, rising 3.7 percent to Rs 799, the highest closing level since September 22, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher high higher low for second straight session. The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining September 29, 2022 and January 10, 2023.

Oil India shares rallied more than 4 percent to Rs 222.85, the highest closing level since June 30, 2022 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes, making higher high higher low for fourth consecutive session. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining December 14, 2022 and January 2, 2023 and also broke small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 15, 2022 and January 2, 2023.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was also in focus, rising nearly 3 percent to Rs 256.5, the highest closing level since August 19, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, making higher high higher low formation. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining September 13 and December 12, 2022, and also there was a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining August 18, 2022, January 6, and January 9, 2023.