Trade Spotlight | What should you do with M&M, Godfrey Phillips, CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Mahindra and Mahindra was the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks, climbing 3.6 percent to Rs 1,310 and formed healthy bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, with making higher high higher low formation for second straight session.

The market rebounded sharply on the first day of the week with the benchmark indices rising 1.4 percent on the back of short-covering in quality beaten-down stocks and positive global cues.

In fact, the indices recouped all their previous day's losses. The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 850 points to 60,747, while the Nifty50 jumped more than 240 points to 18,101 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high higher low formation.

The broader markets also traded higher but underperformed frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained nearly 1 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose half a percent on positive breadth.

About three shares advanced for every two declining shares on the NSE.

The volatility index India VIX also eased by 2.5 percent to 14.65 level, making the trend favourable for bulls.

Stocks that were in action included Godfrey Phillips India which jumped 6.5 percent to end at a record closing high of Rs 2,128 and formed a long, bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes, with higher high higher low formation for the second session in a row. The stock has seen a strong breakout of three horizontal resistance trendlines - one adjoining December 13, 2022 and January 6, 2023, second December 19, 2022 and January 3, 2023, and third December 9, December 16 and January 5, 2023, indicating positive mood.