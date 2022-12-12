 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jubilant Pharmova, Tube Investments of India, Varun Beverages on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

Varun Beverages was also in focus, climbing 3 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,410 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. Also it has seen a break out of small horizontal resistance trend line adjoining December 5 and December 8.

The market reversed all its previous day's gains and lost six-tenth of a percent on December 9, dragged largely by technology stocks. Traders also seem to be cautious ahead of FOMC meet outcome scheduled on December 14.

The BSE Sensex shed nearly 400 points to 62,182, while the Nifty50 closed tad below 18,500, declining more than 100 points to 18,497 and formed bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily charts, indicating more weakness in the market going ahead.

The selling pressure was also seen broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Stocks that were in action and outperformed broader markets included Jubilant Pharmova which jumped 4.5 percent to Rs 406, the highest closing level since May 30, extending uptrend for third consecutive session. The stock has formed bullish candle with long upper wick on the daily charts, and has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining June 1, June 6, and November 16 this year.

Tube Investments of India shares rallied nearly 4 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 3,010 and formed decent bullish candle on the daily charts after four-day consolidation.

