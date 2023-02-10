Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jubilant Foodworks, Paytm, JSW Energy on Friday?

The market turned volatile after a day of rally, and closed with moderate gains on February 9 due to a lack of fresh triggers. Select banking & financial services, and technology stocks supported the market, whereas metal and select auto, FMCG and pharma stocks witnessed a flux.

The BSE Sensex rose more than 140 points to close above 60,800, and the Nifty50 gained 22 points at 17,893, forming a Doji pattern on the daily scale indicating indecision among bulls and bears about future market trends.

The subsiding volatility continued to support the market sentiment as India VIX, the fear index, reached 13.04 level, down 4.08 percent from 13.60, while the broader markets closed flat.

Stocks that handily outperformed broader markets included Jubilant Foodworks which climbed more than 3 percent to Rs 458, a tad higher than 9 EMA (days exponential moving average - Rs 455) and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts by making higher high higher low formation, but still way below long term moving averages (50, 100 and 200-day EMA).

Sunil Shankar Matkar