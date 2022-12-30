 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jindal Stainless, Sharda Cropchem, Aegis Logistics on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

Aegis Logistics was also in action, rising nearly 7 percent to Rs 352 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volume. The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points November 28, December 7, December 9 and December 28.

The market bounced back in last hour of trade after correction and volatility seen since the opening trade, and closed the monthly F&O expiry series in positive terrain on December 29 despite downtrend in global peers. Banking, oil & gas, and metal stocks led the benchmark indices higher.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 200 points to 61,134, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 70 points to 18,191, sustaining above 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - around 18,165) and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts.

But there was an underperformance in the broader space as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.08 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.2 percent as breadth was slightly tilted in favour of bulls. About 1,017 shares advanced against 983 declining shares on the NSE.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, fell by 3.8 percent to 14.81 level, from 15.40 level, making the trend favourable for bulls.

Stocks that were in the limelight and performed better than broader markets included Jindal Stainless which rallied 3.2 percent to Rs 226.3, the highest closing level since January 7, 2008, and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with higher shadow and with strong volumes.

Sharda Cropchem shares surged 10 percent to Rs 501.3 and fored strong bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. It has seen a breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 14 and December 21, and also breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining September 20 and December 15.