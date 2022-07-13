Trade Spotlight | What should you do with ITI, Vakrangee, BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday?

The market remained under pressure throughout session and settled with nearly a percent loss on July 12 as the correction in global counterparts weighed on the sentiment. The BSE Sensex tanked more than 500 points to close at 53,887, and the Nifty50 fell over 150 points to 16,058.

The broader markets also traded lower but the losses were lower than frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined more than 0.4 percent.

India VIX, which measures the expected market volatility, increased by 0.97 percent to 18.55 levels. Experts feel if it drops and stays below 18 mark then there could be more stability in the market.

Stocks that were in action and bucked the trend included BGR Energy Systems which locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 75.35, the highest level since June 2, with much above average volumes. The relative strength index (RSI) at 69 levels indicated the sentiment is positive and even the Stochastic has given a strong positive crossover on Tuesday.

ITI shares, after a downtrend for last several days, bounced back with significant volumes and closed with nearly 17 percent gains at Rs 114.30. The RSI and Stochastic clearly indicated sentiments turned strong on the daily charts.

Vakrangee, after a Hammer kind of candlestick pattern, formed robust bullish candle with strong volumes as the stock climbed 13 percent to Rs 29.80. MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remained positive since June 24 and now is near the equilibrium line (zero line), which is positive indication, while the Stochastic has given positive crossover and RSI also showed uptrend indicating sentiments are positive in the stock.

Here's what Ruchit Jain of 5paisa recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

ITI

Recently, the stock has witnessed good buying interest where price up moves have been supported by high volumes. The prices have formed a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom structure after a corrective phase indicating a change of trend. The 'RSI' oscillator is indicating a positive momentum and hence, the stock could continue to outperform the broader markets in the short term.

The swing low of Rs 96 will now be seen as an immediate support and hence, traders can trade with ‘buy on dip’ approach and look to add on declines.

The stop-loss on long positions should be placed below Rs 96 whereas the potential near term target is seen around Rs 124-127 followed by Rs 135.

Vakrangee

The stock has corrected significantly in the last one-and-half-year and is down by almost 50 percent from its January 2021 high. The longer term trend for the stock remains negative as the stock has been one of the wealth destroyers post 2017.

In the near term, some up move in the prices could be seen towards Rs 35 but this should just be seen as a pullback move and traders should avoid any kind of bottom fishing in this stock. The immediate support for the stock is placed around Rs 24.

BGR Energy Systems

Along with the broader markets, this stock has corrected sharply in this calendar year and historically also this stock has corrected sharply in last few years. However, in the short term we can see a pullback move in the stock as the stock had witnessed an up move with good volumes while the volumes were low in recent correction.

The stock could see a pullback towards Rs 85-88 in the near term where resistances are seen. On the flipside, the support for the stock is placed around Rs 62.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.