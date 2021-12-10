Trade Spotlight | What should you do with ITC, Vodafone Idea, and ABB India stocks?

live bse live

The market continued its uptrend for the third consecutive session with a third of a percent gains on December 9. The BSE Sensex rallied more than 150 points to close tad above 58,800 levels, and the Nifty50 gained 47 points to end above 17,500 mark. The indices gained 3.6 percent each in the last three sessions.

The broader markets outpaced the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have registered 0.6 percent and 1.24 percent gains.

ITC was the biggest gainer in the Nifty50, rising 4.65 percent, to Rs 235.40. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea topped the futures and options segment, hitting nearly 32-month high of Rs 16.70 before ending the session with 14.69 percent at Rs 16.40. ABB India hit a new peak of Rs 2,375 on Thursday, before climbing 9.92 percent to close at Rs 2,300.40.

Here’s what Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

ITC

From the level of Rs 245, the stock witnessed short-term price correction of over 10 percent. After a sharp fall, finally it took support near Rs 220 and reversed sharply.

Momentum indicators and reversal formation indicate strong possibility of further uptrend, if it succeeds to trade above Rs 229 support level.

For the positional traders, Rs 229 would act as a sacrosanct support level. Above this, the uptrend formation wave will continue up to Rs 245-258.

Vodafone Idea

In this month so far, the stock has rallied nearly 50 percent. After a short-term correction, one more time the stock took the support near 50-day SMA (simple moving average) and reversed sharply.

On the weekly charts, it has formed a strong bullish breakout continuation which supports further uptrend. On daily and intraday charts, the stock has formed promising higher bottom series pattern that also support short-term uptrend.

For the swing traders, now Rs 15 and Rs 14.20 could be the key level to watch if the stock manages to trade above the same, then we can expect uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 18-19.5. On the flip side, below Rs 14, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

ABB India

After a short-term correction, the stock took support near 50-day SMA. Through the last couple of weeks, the stock hovered in the range of Rs 2,050-2,150.

On Thursday, it opened with a strong note and not only cleared the resistance of Rs 2,050 but succeeded to close above the same which is broadly positive. A strong bullish candle on daily and weekly charts along with incremental volume activity clearly indicate further uptrend from current levels.

For the breakout traders, now Rs 2,200 would be the trend decider level. As long as it trades above the same, the breakout texture will continue up to Rs 2,500-2,635.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.