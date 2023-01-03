 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with IRB Infra Developers, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 03, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares gained 8 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 314 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily scale with healthy volumes, making higher high higher low for second consecutive session.

The market rebounded smartly by showing a recovery of all previous day's losses and gained half a percent on January 2, the first trading day of New Year 2023. Buying was also seen in most of sectors barring pharma.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 300 points to 61,168, while the Nifty50 rose nearly 100 points to 18,197 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

The similar kind of mood was also seen in the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Smallcap 100 indices rising nine-tenth of a percent and seven-tenth of a percent, respectively, as about two shares gained for every declining share on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action included Tata Steel which was the fourth largest gainer in the futures & options segment rising nearly 6 percent to Rs 119.25, the highest closing level since May 9, 2022 and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, making higher highs higher lows for second straight session. The stock has seen a breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 5 and December 30, 2022.

Jindal Stainless was also in focus, climbing 6 percent to see record closing high of Rs 253.3. It has seen a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts for third straight session with above average volumes.