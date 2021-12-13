Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Indian Energy Exchange, Siemens, Asian Paints, and Thermax socks?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The market took a breather after a three-day run and closed flat with a negative bias on December 10 but, despite consolidation, the Nifty50 consistently held on to 17,500 mark for last two sessions of the last week.

The index fell by 5.5 points at 17,511, and the BSE Sensex was down 20 points at 58,787, but the broader markets had a strong run, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.8 percent each.

Stocks that were in focus include Indian Energy Exchange and Siemens which were the biggest gainers in the futures and options segment. IEX rallied 9.41 points to Rs 295.25, while Siemens hit a record high of Rs 2,469.95, before settling with 7.65 percent gains at Rs 2,445.35.

Asian Paints was the lead gainer in the Nifty50, climbing 3.29 percent to Rs 3,283.15, and Thermax was also in action, hitting an all-time high of Rs 1,943.80, before closing with 5.29 percent gains at Rs 1,845.85.

Here's what Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Indian Energy Exchange

The weekly chart of IEX indicates that the stock has been trading in a strong uptrend and has maintained its momentum within the rising parabolic channel. It recently found support at the Rs 235 mark which is the lower end of this channel and is now heading towards the higher end of the channel which is near to Rs 400 mark.

Investors should, therefore, keep holding long positions in the stock while traders should adopt the 'buy on dips' strategy.

Siemens

Siemens has been one of the strongest performers from the F&O space and is trading in an uptrend. During the recent session, it has made a new life high which indicates further strength.

Going ahead, we expect the stock to rise towards Rs 3,000 and beyond. Investors should keep holding the stock with a trailing stop loss of Rs 2,000, while traders should wait for a dip to go fresh long.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints recently confirmed a bearish head-and-shoulder pattern breakdown but it failed and the stock moved up. Such kind of pattern failure is followed by a strong contra move and that has already started for Asian Paints.

Going ahead, the stock could be heading towards Rs 3,600 mark and hence investors should hold the stock for some more time. Traders who are willing to go fresh long should follow a strict stop loss of Rs 3,180.

Thermax

During the recent session, Thermax confirmed a breakout from bullish penant formation and that too at its all-time high. This indicates strength and the pattern target is around Rs 2,300. Therefore, the stock is poised for further upside.

Traders can go for fresh long at the current price with a stop loss of Rs 1,680 for the mentioned target, while investors should keep holding the stock in their portfolio.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.