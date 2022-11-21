 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with IFB Industries, Graphite India, Affle India on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

The market hit more than a week's low but showed some recovery in late trade to close off the day's low on November 18, continuing with the downtrend for the second consecutive session amid lack of domestic triggers and after aggressive comment by Fed officials.

The BSE Sensex fell 87 points to 61,663, and the Nifty50 declined 36 points 18,308, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices were also under pressure, falling half a percent each.

India VIX, the volatility index, went above 15 levels during the day, but later cooled down to end lower by 3.27 percent to 14.39 level, giving a good support to the bulls.

Stocks that were in action and outperformed the broader markets included IFB Industries which rallied 16 percent to Rs 1,084.5 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes, giving a highest close since January 27 this year. Also there was a strong breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining February 10, 2021 and September 13, 2022.

Graphite India shares jumped 7 percent to Rs 390 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with high volumes. Also there was Morning Star kind of pattern formation, which is a bullish reversal pattern, if we combine the candles of last three days, and there was a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining May 25, 2021 and November 14, 2022. Even the 'Bollinger band' has seen expansion on both the sides with large bullish candle formation.

Affle India was also in focus, rising nearly 5 percent to Rs 1,287 on Friday, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The stock has seen a break out of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 14 and November 14 this year, as well as short downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 13 and November 14 this year.