Trade Spotlight | What should you do with IDFC First Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RITES on Friday?

The market closed weekly expiry session with marginal losses especially after recovery from the day's low, continuing a southward journey for the second straight day on November 3, but the broader markets showed some outperformance.

The BSE Sensex declined 70 points to 60,836, while the Nifty50 fell 30 points to 18,053 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained third of a percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up 0.2 percent amid negative market breadth. About 10 shares declined for nine advancing shares on the NSE.

The volatility also cooled down which might have supported the recovery. India VIX declined by 4.3 percent to 15.94 levels.

Stocks that performed better than the broader market included IDFC First Bank which rose more than 3 percent to Rs 57.2 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts, which engulfed red candles of the previous five trading sessions. Even since June lows, the stock has been making higher high higher low formation.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares rallied 4 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 754, formed bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes for second consecutive session after consolidation in previous three weeks.

RITES was also in action, rising 9 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 410 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. On monthly scale, it has been forming long bullish candle for fifth straight month.

Here's what Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

IDFC First Bank

After a short term correction, the stock took the support near 20 days SMA (simple moving average) or Rs 55 and bounced back sharply. Technically the promising positive momentum indicating further upside from the current levels.

For the trend following traders now, Rs 55 would act as a trend decider level. Above which it could move up to Rs 60-63.

On the flip side, fresh round of selling possible if the stock succeeds to close below 20 days SMA or Rs 55. Below which, if could retest the 50 days SMA or Rs 52 level.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The stock has rallied nearly 4 percent on November 3. On last Thursday, the stock opened with a strong note and made a fresh all-time high of Rs 797.95. Despite tepid market conditions the stock maintained its strong momentum throughout the day.

On the short term time frame, the stock has formed strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the stock is bullish but due to temporary overbought conditions we could see some profit booking at higher levels.

For the traders, buying on corrections and sell on rallies could be the ideal strategy.

On the down side, Rs 700 and Rs 675 would be the key supports zone whereas Rs 800-835 would act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls. Below Rs 675 uptrend would be vulnerable.

RITES

On last Thursday, the stock rallied over 10 percent and registered a fresh all-time high of Rs 417. In this quarter so far, the stock gained over 25 percent.

Long bullish candle on daily charts and range breakout formation suggested continuation of uptrend in the near future. Unless it is trading below Rs 395, positional traders can retain an optimistic stance and look for an upside of Rs 435-450.

Fresh buying can be considered now and on dips, if any between Rs 415 and Rs 405 levels with a stop-loss below Rs 395.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.