Trade Spotlight | What should you do with IDFC First Bank, Engineers India, Tata Consumer Products?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

Tata Consumer Products which jumped 4.6 percent to Rs 732.5, the highest closing level since February 16. The stock has formed large bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes, with getting back above 50-day EMA.

Stocks

The market rebounded smartly by breaking out a bullish flag pattern formation on April 24 and closed with seven-tenth of a percent gains, led by buying in banking and financial services, FMCG and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped over 400 points to 60,056, while the Nifty50 closed above the crucial resistance of 17,700, climbing nearly 120 points to 17,743.

Bank Nifty has also seen a breakout of bullish flag formation on the daily scale and closed above 42,600 levels with more than 500 points.

The northward journey was also seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index was up 0.7 percent.