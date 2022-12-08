 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Gujarat Ambuja Exports, HDFC AMC, Allcargo Logistics on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

HDFC AMC was the third highest gainer in the futures & options segment, climbing nearly 4 percent to Rs 2,274, the highest closing level since April 7, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. It has seen a breakout of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining March 16 and December 2 this year.

The slightly hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank of India weighed on the market sentiment on December 7. All sectoral indices, barring FMCG, ended in the negative terrain with auto, IT and metal being biggest losers.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 200 points to 62,411, while the Nifty50 declined over 80 points to 18,560 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts, but still decisively held its crucial support of 18,500 mark, raising the possibility of further consolidation before likely uptrend.

The broader markets also trended lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling six-tenth of a percent each.

But stocks that outperformed the broader markets included Gujarat Ambuja Exports which was the third biggest gainer in the Nifty500, rising 9 percent to Rs 254, the highest closing since October 24 this year and forming large bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The stock has also seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 23 and December 1, and another long trend line adjoining April 19 and December 1 this year.

Allcargo Logistics shares were also in focus, rising 2.5 percent to Rs 430 and formed a decent bullish candle on the daily charts after taking a support at Rs 420 level.