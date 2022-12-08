Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Gujarat Ambuja Exports, HDFC AMC, Allcargo Logistics on Thursday?

The slightly hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank of India weighed on the market sentiment on December 7. All sectoral indices, barring FMCG, ended in the negative terrain with auto, IT and metal being biggest losers.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 200 points to 62,411, while the Nifty50 declined over 80 points to 18,560 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts, but still decisively held its crucial support of 18,500 mark, raising the possibility of further consolidation before likely uptrend.

The broader markets also trended lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling six-tenth of a percent each.

But stocks that outperformed the broader markets included Gujarat Ambuja Exports which was the third biggest gainer in the Nifty500, rising 9 percent to Rs 254, the highest closing since October 24 this year and forming large bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The stock has also seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 23 and December 1, and another long trend line adjoining April 19 and December 1 this year.

HDFC AMC was the third highest gainer in the futures & options segment, climbing nearly 4 percent to Rs 2,274, the highest closing level since April 7, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. It has seen a breakout of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining March 16 and December 2 this year.

Allcargo Logistics shares were also in focus, rising 2.5 percent to Rs 430 and formed a decent bullish candle on the daily charts after taking a support at Rs 420 level.

Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today: Gujarat Ambuja Exports What a classic setup we have in Gujarat Ambuja exports, precise bullish BAT pattern with potential reversal zone of Rs 222-240. It has confidently reversed from said PRZ (potential reverse zone) with heavy buy volume, hinting upside in coming sessions. On the indicator front, on a daily scale, MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) has displayed bullish divergence along with daily RSI (relative strength index) placed at 60 levels providing more confirmation for the upside in the said counter. One can buy in a small tranche at CMP and another at Rs 240 levels (if tested again) with upside target of around Rs 286 and a stop-loss of Rs 230. HDFC AMC For the last 14 months approximately, the said counter is making lower highs and lower lows structure. Recently it has started changing its structure by making higher highs and higher lows, and also it broke its trend line (refer to the chart). At the current juncture, it has sustained above 200 DEMA (days exponential moving average) high low band. What is more interesting is that buying volume is picking up from lower levels. On the indicator front, weekly RSI has reversed from 50 levels along with weekly MACD displaying flip flop structure near the zero line hinting upside in the counter. One can buy in a small tranche at CMP and another at Rs 2,230 levels (if tested again) with upside target of around Rs 2,500 and a stop-loss of Rs 2,120. Allcargo Logistics Recently on a daily scale, the said counter has broken its 3-monthly old trend line. Also, the daily scale MACD has shown bearish divergence in the counter along with daily RSI is placed at 45 hinting at the weakness in coming sessions. One can book partial profit between Rs 440-465 since this is stiff resistance. As of now wait and watch and avoid fresh buying. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

