Trade Spotlight | What should you do with General Insurance Corporation, Hikal, Metro Brands on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Metro Brands rose 3 percent to Rs 883.50, and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has given a healthy breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining October 27 and December 8, 2022.

The market reversed all its previous day's gains with the benchmark indices falling half a percent on December 30, the last day of the year 2022, but the broader markets outperformed frontliners on positive breadth.

The BSE Sensex dropped nearly 300 points to 60,841, while the Nifty50 declined more than 80 points to 18,105 and formed Dark Cloud Cover kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating some kind of nervousness going ahead as it is bearish reversal pattern.

On the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained half a percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.75 percent as about three shares advanced for every two declining shares on the NSE.

The selling in select banking and financial services, FMCG, technology and pharma stocks weighed down the market.

However, stocks that were in action included General Insurance Corporation of India which jumped more than 6 percent to Rs 179 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high with above average volumes. In fact, after forming Bullish Harami pattern in the beginning of last week, overall it has been in an uptrend, barring couple of small corrections.

Hikal shares surged 12 percent to Rs 410, the biggest closing level since May 6, 2022 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high formation for fourth straight session with significantly higher volume. The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining September 15 and December 19, and also breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 13, and December 29, 2022.