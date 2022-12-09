 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Axis Bank, Godfrey Phillips India, Bharat Forge on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

Bharat Forge was in focus, rising 4 percent to Rs 871.35 and from long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining multiple points - November 11, December 1, and December 5 this year.

The market reversed some of the previous day's losses and closed third of a percent higher on December 8, backed largely by banking stocks. The Nifty50 has been taking a good support at 18,500 and closed tad above 18,600 on the weekly expiry day.

The index was up by nearly 50 points at 18,609 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, while the BSE Sensex jumped more than 150 points to 62,571.

The broader markets also showed good strength on Thursday with the Nifty Midcap 100 recouping all its previous day's losses, gaining six-tenth of a percent and Smallcap 100 index rising third of a percent, while the volatility index India VIX declined by 4.83 percent to 13.40 percent, making the trend more favourable for bulls.

Stocks that performed better than the broader markets included Axis Bank which rallied 2.7 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 939.35 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts with above-average volumes. The stock has seen a strong breakout of horizontal resistance trendline adjoining several points on October 24, October 28, October 31, and December 7.

Godfrey Phillips India shares climbed nearly 7 percent to end at a record closing high of Rs 1,912 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. There was a strong breakout of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining November 18 and December 5.

