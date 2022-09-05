Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Astral, EIH, JK Tyre on Monday?

Consolidation continued in the market for yet another session with the benchmark indices closing flat amid mixed global cues on September 2. Also the benchmark indices traded within the Tuesday's range of for second consecutive session on Friday.

The BSE Sensex rose 37 points to 58,803, and the Nifty50 ended with 3 points loss at 17,540, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closed with 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent losses respectively.

The volatility index India VIX remained at elevated levels, though it was down 1.62 percent at 19.55 levels.

Moneycontrol picked three stocks that were in action and outperformed broader markets on last Friday included Astral, which rallied more than 6 percent to Rs 2,314.45 and formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes, continuing uptrend for third consecutive session. It has decisively broken the long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 17 and August 25.

EIH was second stock that surged nearly 18 percent to Rs 188 and formed very big bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes. The stock has also seen a strong break out long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 12, 2018 and April 6, 2022.

JK Tyre and Industries rose 7.5 percent to Rs 147, the highest closing level since November 4, 2021. It has seen a formation of big bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with higher volumes and also a break out of long downward sloping resistance trend line, adjoining October 18, 2021 and August 24, 2022.

Here's what Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Astral

With Friday's strong upmove, the stock has decisively broken its seven months' multiple resistance zone of Rs 2,200-2,220 levels on a closing basis. The daily price action has also confirmed "rounding bottom" formation indicating continuation of prior up trend. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes which signals increased participation on breakout.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 days simple moving averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI (relative strength index) is in bullish mode which signifies rising strength. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signals indicate increased momentum.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 2,550-2,600 with downside support zone of Rs 2,200-2,220 levels.

EIH

On the daily and weekly time frame, the stock has confirmed "Rounding Bottom" formation at Rs 173 levels on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes indicating increased participation.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 days simple moving averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signals indicate increased momentum.

The daily weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode which signifies rising strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 210-225 with downside support zone of Rs 170-160 levels.

JK Tyre and Industries

On the weekly time frame, the stock has confirmed "multiple resistance" zone breakout as well as "W" pattern breakout at Rs 142 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes indicating increased participation.

The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 days SMA which reconfirms bullish trend. The daily weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode which signifies rising strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 160-175, with downside support zone of Rs 135-130 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.