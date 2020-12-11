Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Wockhardt & Tanla Solutions?

live bse live

Indian market snapped a 7-day winning streak as Nifty50 closed in the red below 13500 levels. The S&P BSE Sensex also closed below 46000 on Thursday.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 143 points to 45,959 while the Nifty50 also closed 50 points lower at 13,478.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.5 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed lower by 0.65 percent.

Stocks like Wockhardt rose nearly 5 percent, Tanla Solutions hit a fresh 52-week high, and Tube Investment rallied nearly 6 percent to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 881.85.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 11 December:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Wockhardt | Rs 490 should be the sacrosanct level

The stock rallied nearly 5 percent on December 10. It opened with a positive note and quickly surpassed its previous 52-weeks high of Rs 535.15 with a modest volume activity.

Despite weak market conditions, Wockhardt maintained its strong momentum throughout the day. On the short term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern.

The texture of the pattern suggests that the breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above the Rs 490 level.

For the swing traders, Rs 490 should be the sacrosanct level, and if the stock trades above the same, then we can expect an uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 565-600.

Tanla Solutions: Stock is in an overbought zone

In this quarter so far, the stock has rallied over 200 percent. Post Rs 300 price volume breakout, the stock surged rapidly. The sharp surge in the price action surprised most of the traders as well as investors.

The medium-term texture of the chart is positive and is likely to continue in the near term. However, on the short term time frame, the stock is in an overbought zone and profit booking is not ruled out if stock trades below Rs 820 level.

On the flip side, above Rs 820 uptrend rally likely continue up to Rs 1000 and Rs 1065. The short term structure indicates traders may prefer to place a cautious stance near the Rs 1000 resistance level.

Tube Investment: Rs 800 should be the key level to watch

The stock has rallied near 6 percent on December 10. On the short term time frame, the stock has formed strong Higher High and Higher Low formation

The texture of the pattern suggests breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above the Rs 800 level.

For the swing traders, Rs 800 should be the key level to watch. Trading above the same, we can expect an uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 950-1035.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.