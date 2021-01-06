Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Vaibhav Global, Alkyl Amines & Greaves Cotton?

The broader market indices outperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index closed with gains of 1.3 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.7 percent.

The Nifty50 hit a record high of 14215 while the S&P BSE Sensex hit a life high of 48,486 on Tuesday.

Indian market hit a fresh record high on Tuesday. The Nifty50 closed just a shade below 14200 levels while the S&P BSE Sensex ended above 48,400.

Stocks that were in focus include Vaibhav Global which rose nearly 8 percent, Alkyl Amines ( over 15 percent), and Greaves Cotton(more than 3 percent).

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on January 6:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

This counter is in a steady long term uptrend as it multiplied itself by 5 times from March 2020 lows. Interestingly, the current leg of the upswing is unfolding after a multi-week consolidation from the lows of Rs 2022 registered on December 22.

With the new lifetime highs and vertical up moves, this counter may remain vulnerable for sudden profit booking. However, investors who already own this stock are advised to ride the rally with a stop below Rs 2580 on a closing basis and look for a target close to Rs 3100 levels. Fresh buying can be considered on correction towards Rs 2600.

Alkyl Amine: Avoid fresh buying as the move is news-driven

The last two days' price action on the back of relatively higher volumes is hinting that it resumed its long-term uptrend after a recent downswing from the highs of Rs 4161 to Rs 3162 levels.

As momentum is strong the rally can get extended up to Rs 5700 levels. But considering the fact that it has rallied from the lows of Rs 3880 – 5250 in just 2 sessions traders are advised to take profits. Avoid fresh buying as the move is news-driven.

Greaves Cotton: Fresh buying should be considered on dip

This counter appears to have registered a fresh breakout after a multi-week consolidation present in the zone of Rs 95 – 66 levels.