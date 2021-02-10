Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Tata Chemicals, IDFC and Gujarat Gas?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian market closed flat on February 9 after hitting fresh record highs. Bears took control of D-Street in the second half of the trading session pushing the index in the negative territory towards the close of the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 19 points to 51,329 while the Nifty50 closed 6.5 points lower at 15,109.

Sectorally, the action was seen in consumer durables, telecom, capital goods, and banks while some profit-taking was seen in auto, public sector, realty and FMCG.

Stocks like Tata Chemicals rallied more than 6 percent, IDFC rose by about 3 percent, and Gujarat Gas rose more than 6 percent on Tuesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on February 5:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Tata Chemicals:

This counter appears to have registered a breakout above its 44-day old ascending channel on massive volumes. Interestingly, this breakout paved the way for new lifetime highs on this counter signalling resumption of the long-term uptrend.

Hence, based on channel breakout, a higher target of 670 can be projected. Therefore, investors can continue with their holding for the said targets and even a fresh buying is advisable but the stop loss level will remain below 534.

Hence, fresh buyers will be better off by adopting a two-pronged strategy of buying now and adding further on dips in the zone 554 – 544 levels.

IDFC Ltd:

This counter appears to be consolidating in a narrow range of 43 to 46 levels. However, the last session's massive volumes are hinting that it can be positioning itself for a fresh breakout.

The moment it closes above 46 levels then it shall witness swift upmove with higher targets of 56 levels.

Therefore positional traders in anticipation of a breakout can buy into this counter with a stop below 42 and look for a target of 55.

Gujarat Gas:

Albeit long-term trend is positively biased with strong momentum in favour of bulls, in the near term this counter may remain vulnerable for some profit booking as it rallied from the lows of 380 – 477 levels in just two trading sessions.

Hence, fresh buying should be considered only on dip preferably around 445 levels by placing a stop below 437 on a closing basis.

Based on the long-term trends, if this counter manages a sustainable close above 450 levels on weekly charts then a higher target of 560 can be projected going forward.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.