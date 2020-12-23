Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with SpiceJet, PVR and Birlasoft?

live bse live

Indian market bounced back smartly on December 22 after selling pressure pushed benchmark indices towards crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex rose over 400 points while the Nifty50 closed above 13400 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Tuesday – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 452 points to 46,006 while the Nifty50 rallied 137 points to close at 13,466.

SpiceJet, which fell more than 3 percent, PVR (over 5 percent), and Birlasoft (up over 15 percent) were some of the stocks in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 23 December:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

SpiceJet: Traders are advised to avoid buying

A couple of weeks back this counter registered a breakout from the contracting structure and swiftly rallied from the lows of Rs 49 to 108 levels. If the current downswing is just a retracement of the said swift up move, then ideally it should stabilise around Rs 70 levels without closing below Rs 68.

In such a situation, the uptrend shall remain intact which should eventually pave the way for the next leg of the up move.

For the time being, traders are advised to avoid buying and wait for a multi-day consolidation. Meanwhile, if the weakness continues below Rs 82 then it can be dragged down towards Rs 75 – 72 levels which should be considered as the best buying opportunity with a stop below Rs 68 on a closing basis.

In case it stabilises above Rs 91 then it should head towards Rs 97.

PVR: Exit of the rally towards Rs 1300

This counter appears to be moving in a range of Rs 1470-1015 levels. The recent correction from around the top of Rs 1500 is hinting at its inability to conquer the said hurdle. Hence, it can continue to remain in the said range for quite some time unless it witnesses a breakout above Rs 1500.

Therefore, on a close below Rs 1200 levels, it can eventually head towards the lower end of the range present around Rs 1015 levels.

Fresh buying should be avoided and if someone is holding then they should exit either by making use of rally towards Rs 1300 or on a close below Rs 1200, whichever is earlier.

BirlaSoft: Traders are advised to hold for a target of Rs 247

This counter appears to be in a strong long-term uptrend as it went into uncharted territories with a new lifetime high after consolidating in a zone of Rs 210–173.

Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 205 levels, an initial target of Rs 247 can be expected. But, considering the fact that this counter registered a fresh breakout after almost 10 weeks of consolidation, much bigger targets can be expected.

For the time being, positional traders are advised to hold for a target of Rs 247 and any dips between Rs 215 -210 can be an opportunity to go long with a stop below Rs 205 on a closing basis.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.