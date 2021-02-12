Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Route Mobile and Affle India?

live bse live

Indian market closed higher after two days of consolidation on February 11 tracking a positive trend seen in the global markets. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by more than 200 points while the Nifty50 closed above 15,150.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 222 points to 51,531 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 66 points to 15,173.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Energy, Telecom, Oil & Gas, and metals while profit-taking was visible in capital goods, consumer durables, auto, and realty.

Stocks like Route Mobile rose to a 52-week high and was locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent while Affle India closed with gains of 10 percent were some of the stocks in focus on Thursday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on February 12:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Route Mobile: Momentum is likely to continue

The stock hit 20 percent upper circuit on February 11th. From the last five days, the stock is soaring rapidly, it has rallied from 1150 to 1525 within a very short period of time.

The rally was price dominating and was supported by strong volume activity. On the daily and weekly charts, Route Mobile has formed a Higher High and Higher Low series pattern which suggests that the uptrend momentum is likely to persist in the near future.

For the positional traders, 1400 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same then we can expect further uptrend up to 1750. On the flip side, trading below 1400 would trigger a quick short term correction up to 1290.

Affle India: Rs 4,750 should be the trend decider level

On February 11th, the stock made yet another all-time high of 5092.55. In the month so far, it has rallied nearly 40 percent, the important point is, the stock not only surpassed its previous 52-week high of 4072.45 but comfortably managed to sustain above the same.

On the daily as well as weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern which is grossly positive for Affle India.

For the breakout traders, 4750 should be the trend decider level, sustain above the same we can expect a continuation of uptrend up to 5300.

Further uptrend may also continue which could life the stock to 5700. On the flip side, below 4750 traders may prefer to exit out from trading long positions.

