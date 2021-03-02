Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with M&M, NFL & NBCC?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bulls were back in action on February 1 pushing the S&P BSE Sensex by over 700 points Nifty50 back above 14700 levels.

Sectorally, the action was seen in infra, metals, utilities, auto, and metal stocks while some profit-taking was seen in the telecom space.

Stocks like M&M pared gains and closed around 2 percent higher, National Fertiliser was locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent, and NBCC (India) closed with gains of over 14 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading on March 1:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

M&M: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000

The stock has retraced from its recent high of Rs 953 to the lower band of medium-term averages which provides a good opportunity to enter.

Major technical indicators are positively poised and are trading with better risk-reward from current levels.

Going forward, any decline below Rs 750 levels could negate the positive momentum

National Fertiliser: Book profits at Rs 73-76.

The stock has witnessed a sharp up move from Rs 40 to 64 levels in the last four days on the back of overall PSU stock outperformance.

On the higher side, multiple resistance is placed at Rs 73-76 levels where we believe one should book profits. The RSI has also moved up to Rs 85 levels so one should avoid fresh longs.

NBCC: Hold | Target: Rs 61

The stock has given a long-term breakout near Rs 35 levels in the middle of the last month with strong volumes and price action.

We believe the positive momentum can further lead to testing the 200 average placed at Rs 62 levels on the higher side

On the downside, multiple supports are placed at Rs 42-44 levels with respect to its band of averages on hourly charts.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.