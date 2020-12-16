Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Majesco?

live bse live

Bulls managed to push the index back in the green towards the close of the trade on December 15 helped by strong global cues and buying support at lower levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex recovered more than 400 points from the lows while Nifty50 rallied more than 100 points from the lows.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on December 15 – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 9 points to close at 46,263 while the Nifty50 also added by about 10 points to end at 13,567.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.4 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with marginal gains of 0.7 percent.

Sectorally, the action was seen in stocks like Consumer Durables, Finance, Auto, and Metal stocks while profit-taking was visible in FMCG, oil & gas, and energy space.

Stocks like KNR Construction rose more than 5 percent, Suven Life rallied by about 10 percent, while Majesco pared gains after hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1019.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on December 16:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

KNR Constructions: Fresh buying is advisable only on a close above 320

Technically speaking, this counter registered a breakout two weeks before with a close above its critical resistance point, which curtailed its up move for several weeks placed around 311 on the weekly charts.

Based on this breakout, it should head towards a target of Rs 349 levels. However, as Tuesday’s move is completely news-driven this counter needs to sustain above 320 levels for the next one or two trading sessions on a closing basis.

In such a scenario, a higher target of Rs 349 can be expected. For the time being, fresh buying is advisable only on a close above Rs 320 levels whereas investors who already own shall continue to hold with a stop below Rs 300 on a closing basis.

Suven Life: Book profits close to 97 by placing a stop below 85 levels

This counter appears to have registered a breakout couple of weeks back after moving in extremely narrow ranges. Since then it has witnessed a vertical rise from the lows of 46 to 90 levels in just 3 weeks.

Moreover, the last 31 weeks of price action appear to have chalked out an ascending channel and in the current week it seems to have registered a breakout above the said channel only to make new lifetime highs.

As it may remain vulnerable for a sell-off due to sharp vertical upmove traders are advised to book profits close to 97 by placing a stop below 85 levels. Fresh buying should be considered only in a corrective and consolidation phase.

Majesco: Rs 1009 could be the near term top for the stock

The fact that this counter remained indifferent to the mouth-watering dividend figure announced by the company is hinting that the recent high of 1009 is a near term top for this counter.

Technically speaking for a rally to expand further it needs a close above 1009 levels and in such a scenario initial target can be 1050 levels but the fresh leg of upmove and momentum to gather pace this counter needs a fresh breakout with a close above 1050 levels.

Meanwhile, on the downside, it needs to sustain above 968 levels as a close below this level shall drag it down towards 910 levels.

For time being fresh buying is not advisable whereas investors who own the stock shall continue to remain invested till the ex-dividend date.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.