Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Mahindra CIE, Balaji Amines & Alkyl Amines?

Here's what Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today

Kshitij Anand
July 27, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
 
 
Indian market witnessed selling pressure amid weak global cues on Monday pushing benchmark indices lower towards the close of the trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex which reclaimed 53000 failed to hold on to the momentum and closed with losses of more than 100 points. Nifty50 managed to close above 15800 which is a positive sign for the bulls.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in energy, realty, power, auto, and telecom while buying was seen in consumer durables, healthcare, metals, and IT.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Midcap index closed flat while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended with gains of 0.3 percent.

Stocks that were in focus include Mahindra CIE which rallied over 9 percent, Balaji Amines (over 7 percent), and Alkyl Amines (over 9 percent). All three stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday.

Here's what Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Mahindra CIE | Hold |Target: 315

The stock has given a multi-year breakout after a sharp underperformance with respect to the sector and broader markets.

It has formed a good bottom formation over the past few months near to its 55-month average with strong price action over the past few days.

On the higher side, we expect an intermediate target of Rs 315 levels over the next few months.

Balaji Amines | Book Profits

The stock has scaled to all-time high levels and has gained by 6 times in the last year.

RSI has also moved up to 79 levels with risk-reward, not in favour of longs.

We would recommend to book profit at current levels or trail your stop loss of the previous peak of Rs 2830 levels

Alklyl Amines | Book Profits

The stock remained sideways for a quarter after its stock split holding its short-term averages and gained traction over the past week.

Despite a sharp up move in price, it has failed to garner high volumes compared to Apr 2021 volumes which indicate reversal could also be sharp on the downside.

One should keep a trailing stop of Rs 4100 being the last week's high or book profits at current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #MARKET OUTLOOK #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations #Trade Spotlight
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:37 am

