Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with KPIT Technologies, Mindtree and JustDial?

A sharp sell-off in most sectors dragged Sensex and Nifty lower by almost 2 percent each on March 24 as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases continued weighing on sentiment.

Sensex fell 871 points, or 1.74 percent, to 49,180.31 while Nifty settled at 14,549.40, down 265 points, or 1.79 percent.

Only two stocks - Asian Paints (up 1.44 percent) and Power Grid (up 0.98 percent) - ended in the green in the 30-share pack Sensex.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.69 percent and 1.60 percent down, respectively.

Experts pointed out that the surge in COVID cases globally is a cause for concern and has hit the market sentiment as it had discounted sharp recovery in global GDP growth in 2021 but now, due to the fresh wave and regional lockdowns, global GDP growth is likely to be below estimates.

Shares of KPIT Technologies and Mindtree hit their fresh record highs of Rs 185 and Rs 2,038.85, respectively, while those of Just Dial rose 6 percent in intraday trade on BSE when the market was witnessing sharp selling.

Eventually, shares of KPIT Technologies closed 3.29 percent higher while those of Just Dial inched up 0.58 percent and Mindtree declined 0.70 percent.

Here are expert recommendations on how to trade these stocks today.

Expert: Richit Jain, Senior Analyst, Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

KPIT Technologies - Hold

This stock has been forming a ‘higher top higher bottom’ structure recently and the formation is still intact indicating a positive trend.

The volumes in the last few days have also been good along with the price up-move.

The ‘RSI’ oscillator on the daily as well as weekly charts are indicating a positive momentum and hence, traders with existing long positions can continue to hold the stock until any reversal seen.

The immediate support for the stock is placed around Rs 158. One can maintain a stop loss below this support and ride the trend with a trailing stop loss method.

Mindtree - Book profits

The stock has been in an uptrend and has given good returns to investors in the last few months. However, prices have now reached 161.8 percent retracement resistance of their previous correction which is seen as a hurdle.

Also, the momentum readings are witnessing some divergences which could result in profit-booking in the near term.

Although the long-term trend continues to be positive, we could see a corrective phase due to the above-mentioned reasons and hence, short-term traders are advised to book profits and take some money off the table.

The range of Rs 2,000-2,050 is the resistance zone for the stock.

Just Dial - Book profits

This stock has given stupendous returns to investors in the last year where prices have risen almost 4 times from March 2020 lows.

However, from an Elliott Wave analysis perspective, the prices seem to have completed a five-wave impulsive up-move at the recent highs.

Such phase is then followed by a corrective phase and hence, we could see some correction in prices in the near term.

Hence, it is advisable for traders to book profits at current levels. The supports for the stock are placed around Rs 878 followed by Rs 820 whereas immediate resistance is seen around Rs 950.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.