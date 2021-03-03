Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with JustDial, NBCC and JSW Energy?

live bse live

Indian market closed in the green for the second consecutive day in a row on March 2 pushing Sensex above 50,000 and Nifty50 above 14900 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 447 points to 50,296 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 157 points at 14,919.

Sectorally, the action was seen in auto, IT, industrials, consumer discretionary, and telecom stocks. On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 1.5 percent higher, and the S&P BSE Small-ap index closed with gains of 1.6 percent.

Stocks like JustDial was locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent, NBCC which hit a fresh 52-week high rose nearly 7 percent, and JSW Energy closed with gains of over 16 percent on Tuesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading on March 3:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Just Dial: Book Profits

This counter seems to be experiencing a catch-up rally as it remained an underperformer since the year 2014. Moreover, on the weekly charts, it seems to have registered a breakout from the multi-week consolidation range present between Rs 570 to 760 levels which has opened a range target of around Rs 950 levels.

The said target is achieved with an intraday high of Rs 968 in the last session. Considering the pattern, target along with the last 6 sessions of the sharp up move from the lows of Rs 605 to 968 it looks prudent to book profits around these levels.

If the momentum continues, and the counter manages a close above Rs 968, then the next target can be towards Rs 1100 levels which is the 50% retracement of its entire bear phase from the highs of Rs 1894 to 250 levels.

Fresh buying should be considered only on correction close to Rs 820 levels with a stop below Rs 795 on a closing basis.

JSW Energy: Adopt a two-pronged strategy

This counter registered a breakout from the 27-Day old consolidation zone of Rs 79–69 levels on massive volumes. As it cleared all the near-term hurdles, it can now head towards Rs 97 which is the top registered in the year 2018.

Hence, traders are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying now and adding further on dips around Rs 77 levels for a target of Rs 97.

A stop-loss suggested is close below Rs 76 levels as bullish momentum shall fade away below the said level.

NBCC: Fresh buying should be avoided

Albeit this counter is moving higher and higher on incremental volumes, long upper shadows of the last few sessions are hinting at intraday profit booking taking place.

Moreover, it may remain vulnerable for profit-taking as it rallied from the lows of Rs 35 to 54 levels in just 6 trading sessions.

Hence, it looks prudent for the short-term traders to book profits around these levels. However, traders who want to ride the rally are advised to maintain a stop below Rs 49 levels on a closing basis and look for a target of Rs 57 levels. Fresh buying should be avoided.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.