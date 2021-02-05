Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Indian Bank, Adani Enterprises and Apollo Tyres?

live bse live

Indian markets closed in the green for fourth consecutive day in a row on February 4 pushing benchmark indices to record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh high of 50,687 while the Nifty50 climbed above 14,900 for the first time to hit a high of 14,913.

Sectorally, the action was seen in the public sector, power, FMCG, banks, capital goods, and auto while some profit-taking was seen in telecom, consumer durables, and IT index.

Stocks like Indian Bank rose over 16 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 120.80, Adani Enterprises gained over 4 percent, and Apollo Tyres closed with gains of more than 7 percent were some of the stocks in focus on February 4.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on February 5:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Indian Bank:

The stock has rallied over 16 percent on February 4th. On Thursday, the stock opened with strong gains and quickly surpassed the 106 resistance mark with robust volume activity.

Post breakout, it has maintained positive momentum throughout the day. On the short term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern.

The texture of the pattern suggests that the breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above 110 level.

For the swing traders, 110 should be the sacrosanct level, and if the stock trades above the same then we can expect the uptrend to continue up to Rs 130-138.

Adani Enterprises:

From the last four days, the stock maintained strong momentum. In this week so far, it has rallied over 17 percent. The stock has rallied from 500 to 600 within a very short period of time.

The rally was price dominating and was supported with modest volume activity. On daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a Higher High and Higher Low series pattern which suggests the uptrend momentum likely to persist in the near future.

For the positional traders, 545 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same, we can expect further uptrend up to 700-731. However, a close below 545 traders may prefer to exit out from trading long positions.

Apollo Tyres:

For the last couple of weeks, the stock has been extremely volatile. Post sharp correction, the stock took the support near 195 and witnessed a sharp V-shaped uptrend rally.

On Thursday, the stock rallied nearly 10 percent and hit a fresh 52-week high of 255.70. The important point is that the incremental volume activity near the breakout level suggests high chances of a further uptrend from the current levels.

However, the texture of the stock is extremely volatile hence breakout traders may prefer to take a cautious stance near the resistance level.

For the breakout traders, 235 would be the key level to watch, and if the stock manages to trade above the same then we can expect the uptrend continuation wave up to 275-285.

On the flip side, there is a strong possibility of profit booking that cannot be ruled out if the stock closes below 235.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.