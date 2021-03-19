Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with HCL Tech, Infosys and ZEE Entertainment?

live bse live

Bears took control of D-Street in the second half of the session on Thursday pushing benchmark indices below their crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with losses of nearly 600 points while Nifty closed below 14,600 levels.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in IT, energy, healthcare, oil & gas, public sector, and banks. Sell-off was more prominent in the broader market space. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index fell 1.3 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down 1.58 percent.

Zee Entertainment rose nearly 2 percent with strong volumes, HCL Tech fell 4 percent, and Infosys was down 3.6 percent at the end of the trade on Thursday. Read on to know expert recommendations on how to trade these stocks today.

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice president, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Zee Entertainment:

On the daily charts, the stock has formed an expanding Triangle kind of formation. Currently, the stock is hovering in the range of Rs 202 to Rs 225. The medium-term texture of the stock is bullish but at present, it is witnessing non-directional activity as traders are, perhaps, waiting for either side breakout.

For the bulls, Rs 225 would be an important breakout level to watch. If the stock manages to close above the same, we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards Rs 240 - Rs 247 and on the flip side, trading below Rs 200 may increase further weakness up to Rs 188.

Infosys:

So far in March, the stock has rallied over 6 percent. On the daily charts, the stock has formed higher bottom series pattern which suggests a strong bullish texture is likely to continue in the medium term.

But, Thursday’s intraday sharp selloff could turn out to be a minor red flag for the bulls. For the positional traders, Rs 1,300 would be the sacrosanct level.

If the stock trades above Rs 1,300 levels, then the uptrend will continue up to Rs 1,425. However, a close below Rs 1,300 may trigger further weakness up to Rs 1,245.

HCL Technologies:

The stock is consolidating between Rs 920 to Rs 1,000 price range post a sharp fall. On weekly charts, the stock has formed Bar Reversal bearish candle and after a long time, it managed to close below 50-Day SMA which is broadly negative for the scrip.

The non-directional activity clearly shows indecisiveness between bulls and bears. Technically, Rs 1,000 could be the immediate hurdle. If the stock sustains above the same, then we can expect one more rally up to Rs 1,050. On the flip side, a close below Rs 920 would increase further weakness till Rs 880 - Rs 850.

