Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with GAIL, New India Assurance & Central Bank?

Indian market ended in the third consecutive day in a row on February 18 as bears took control of the D-Street pushing benchmark indices below crucial support levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell by nearly 400 points while the Nifty50 broke below crucial support placed at 15,200 levels.

Sectorally, the action was seen in oil & gas, utilities, public sector, power, and metal, while profit booking was seen in auto, banks, finance, healthcare, realty, and telecom.

Stocks like GAIL India rose more than 6 percent, The New India Assurance Company was locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent, and the Central Bank of India was also up by about 20 percent. All the three stocks hit their respective 52-week highs in trade on Thursday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on February 19:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Gail:

The stock gained over 6 percent on February 18 and has been soaring rapidly since the last couple of sessions. It has rallied from Rs 132 to 147.80 within a very short period of time.

That rally was price dominating and was supported by strong volumes. On the daily and weekly charts, Gail has formed Higher High and Higher Low series pattern which suggests the uptrend momentum to persist in the near future.

For the positional traders, Rs 137 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same, we can expect it to move toward 165. On the flip side, if the stock trades below Rs 137, it would trigger a quick short-term correction up to Rs 129.

New India Assurance:

The stock rallied 20 percent on February 18. It opened with a gap up and quickly surpassed Rs 142 resistance mark with strong volumes.

Despite weak market conditions, New India Assurance maintained its strong momentum throughout the day.

On the short-term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggests breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 150 level.

For the swing traders, Rs 150 should be the sacrosanct level, and if the stock trades above the same, we can expect the uptrend to continue up to Rs 190-200.

Central Bank of India:

In February so far, the stock has rallied over 80 percent. On February 18, Central Bank made a new 52–weeks high of Rs 24 and after an extremely strong intraday session, the stock closed above Rs 21 resistance mark, which is broadly positive.

The important thing is that the incremental volume activity post-breakout clearly indicates high chances of the further uptrend from current levels.

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a strong promising price volume breakout formation that indicates bulls are clearly dominating the price action.

For the breakout traders, Rs 21 and 22 would be the key levels to watch, and the overall chart structure suggests that if the stock sustains above the same, then the breakout continuation texture is likely to continue up to Rs 28-31.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.