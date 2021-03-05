English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Equitas Small Finance, Adani Power, Ujjivan Small Finance?

Equitas Small Finance Bank, which was locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent, Adani Power rose nearly 10 percent, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose more than 7 percent

Kshitij Anand
March 05, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian market snapped three days of winning streak and closed lower on March 4. Nifty though managed to defend the 15,000 support, which is a positive sign for the bulls. The S&P BSE Sensex fell nearly 600 points to end at 50,846 while the Nifty50 plunged 164 points to close at 15,080 on Thursday.

Some stocks that were in focus are - Equitas Small Finance Bank, which was locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent, Adani Power rose nearly 10 percent, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose more than 7 percent.

We have collated views from experts on what investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading on March 5:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:

Equitas Small Finance:

Close

Related stories

The stock hit a 20 percent upper circuit on March 4. It opened gap up and quickly surpassed its previous 52-weeks high of Rs 51.60 with strong volume activity. Despite weak market conditions, Equitas Small Finance maintained its strong momentum throughout the day.

In the short term, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggests breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 54.

For the swing traders, 54 should be the sacrosanct level. If the stock trades above the same then we can expect the uptrend to continue up to 69-75.

Adani Power:

In this month so far, the stock has rallied over 25 percent. On March 4, Adani Power made a fresh 52-week high of Rs 71.35 and after a strong intraday session, it closed above Rs 70-resistance mark, which is broadly positive.

The important thing is the volume activity, modest volume activity post breakout clearly indicates high chances of the further uptrend from current levels.

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a strong promising price volume breakout continuation formation that indicates bulls are clearly dominating the price action.

For the breakout traders, 68 and 66.5 would be the key levels to watch. The overall chart structure suggest that if the stock sustains above the same then breakout texture is likely to continue up to 75-84.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:

After a sharp correction, the stock is trading near 200-Day SMA. Post short term weakness, the stock is hovering in the range of 33 to 37.

The medium-term texture of the stock is bullish but at present, it is witnessing non-directional activity perhaps, traders are waiting for either side breakout. For the bulls, 37 would be the important breakout level to watch.

And, if the stock manages to close above the same, we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards 42. On the flip side, trading below 33 may increase further weakness up to 29.50.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Shrikant Chouhan #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations #Trade Spotlight
first published: Mar 5, 2021 08:37 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.