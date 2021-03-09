Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with BEML & Hindustan Oil Exploration?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

In a highly volatile session on March 8, Nifty managed to end in the green but failed to hold on to its "make or break" level of 15,000. Sensex ended flat with a positive bias and the broader markets managed to outperform on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed higher with gains of 0.07 percent while the Nifty50 was up 0.12 percent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.6 percent and the S&P BSE Mid-cap index ended 0.3 percent higher.

Some of the stocks that were in focus included BEML, which was locked at 20 percent upper circuit, and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company which surged more than 7 percent.

Here's what Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading on March 9:

BEML: Hold | Target: 1,600

The stock was locked in the upper circuit with strong volumes on the back of positive news flow with respect to divestment.

We believe the positive momentum can continue as it surpassed its 3 years high. On the higher side, it is likely to test Rs 1600 levels over the next few months.

Despite such a sharp move, RSI is still trading below the higher band which provides comfort for the up move.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: Hold | Target: 135

The stock has witnessed a breakout from its 200-week average with volumes higher than the previous weeks.

On the higher side, multiple resistances are placed at Rs 130-132 levels where we believe one should book profits. Any decline near the 200-week average of sub Rs 100 levels would be a good opportunity to add longs.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.