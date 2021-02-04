Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Astral Poly, M&M and IndusInd Bank?

live bse live

Bulls remained firmly in control on the Dalal Street for the third consecutive day in a row on February 3 pushing Sensex, and Nifty50 to fresh record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 50,526 while the Nifty50 hit a high of 14868.

Sectorally, the action was seen in healthcare, telecom, power, public sector, metals, telecom, and banks while marginal profit-taking was seen in realty, and FMCG stocks.

Stocks like Astral Poly rose by about 8 percent, M&M hit a fresh 52-week high but closed with marginal gains of over 2 percent, and IndusInd Bank rallied over 7 percent were some of the stocks in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on February 4:

Expert: Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking Ltd

Astral Poly - Hold

The stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ formations and thus continues to be in an uptrend. Recently, the corrections towards its ‘20-DEMA’ have been bought into and the price volume structure is also good.

Hence, traders and investors should continue to ride this trend for a probable target above Rs 2,100 in the near-term. On any declines, the stock is likely to find support in the 1820-1850 zone.

M&M - Hold

Post some time-wise correction, the stock resumed its uptrend in mid-November and since then, the stock has been gradually moving higher.

Prices have formed a support base at the intermediate low of Rs. 740 and as long as this support is intact, traders should continue to trade with a positive bias.

Any dip towards, 810-790 should be used as a buying opportunity for a target around Rs. 930 in the next few weeks.

IndusInd Bank - Hold

The Banking space has given a stupendous move post the announcement of Union Budget and within this sector, IndusInd Bank has overwhelmed traders and investors with a sharp surge.

The volumes in the last few days of upmove are quite impressive and hence, we could see this stock continuing with its outperformance compared to its peers.

The previous resistance zone of 980-960 is likely to act as support on any corrections, and we could see the prices approaching Rs. 1180 in the short term.

Hence, traders are advised to continue to hold the stock and look to buy on any corrective declines.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.