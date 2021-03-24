Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Adani Total Gas, Bank of India and Adani Enterprises?

live bse live

Bulls took control of D-Street on March 23 pushing the benchmark indices above the crucial resistance levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 50,000 while the Nifty50 climbed above 14,800 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 280 points to 50,051 while the Nifty50 closed 78 points higher at 14,814.

In terms of sectors, buying was seen in banks, industrials, energy and realty. The Nifty Mid-cap index rose nearly 1 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 0.7 percent. The NiftyBank rose 1.7 percent at 34,184.

In terms of stock-specific action, Adani Enterprises rose nearly 8 percent with strong volumes, Bank of India rose nearly 10 percent and Adani Total Gas rallied over 9 percent towards the close of the trade. Here are expert recommendations on how to trade these stocks today.

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Adani Total Gas:

Adani Group seems to be the flavour of the season to stock market investors as all group companies are consistently hitting new highs.

This counter seems to be no exception as it seems to have registered a consolidation breakout in last Monday’s session signalling the resumption of the uptrend on all time frames.

Based on the last 16 days' price action, which evolved as an ascending channel, there seems to be a near-term target of around Rs 945 levels.

Moreover, in the current week, this counter appears to have registered a breakout from its 22-week ascending channel with a three-week struggle around the upper boundary.

Hence, sustaining above the said weekly channel a bigger target of Rs 1,112 can be projected. For the time being, one should continue to hold by placing a stop below Rs 832 on a closing basis.

Adani Enterprises:

This counter appears to have registered a fresh breakout after two weeks of listless trading. In the past, such consolidation breakouts led to much higher levels with multi-week rallies.

However, this counter appears to be nearing its resistance point, on what looks like a 36-week ascending channel, whose value is placed around Rs 1,120.

This should be considered as the near-term target but a breakout above the said channel shall open the biggest target towards Rs 1,400 levels.

From a risk management perspective, traders are advised to place a stop below Rs 990 on a closing basis.

Bank of India:

This counter registered a Marubozu kind of candlestick formation on relatively much higher volumes hinting at bullish action ahead. In a perfect Marubozu candle, open and low will be equal along with the same close and high values.

Hence, sustaining above Rs 69 levels, it can head to much higher levels with initial targets placed around Rs 84.

For the time being, traders should hold and also consider fresh buying on a dip into the zone of Rs 73 – 72 levels by placing a stop below Rs 69 on a closing basis.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.