Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Adani Power, Piramal Enterprises & SPARC?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian market closed flat on Tuesday but Nifty50 managed to hold on to the crucial support levels which is a positive sign for the bulls.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom, IT, healthcare, and realty stocks while profit-booking was visible in metals, banks, finance, and public sector stocks.

Stocks that were in focus include Adani Power which rallied by 20 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high, Piramal Enterprises (up 10 percent), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) (up 10 percent). All the stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Adani Power: Go long

Technically, this counter seems well placed for a big upsurge as it registered multiple breakouts across time frames. However, in the last three trading sessions, it added almost 50 percent from the lows of Rs 99 which can attract profit booking any time.

However, such profit booking can be an opportunity to go long for a target of Rs 185 levels as projected by the breakout from the 29-week ascending channel.

In the last trading session, volumes were exceptionally high and based on our observations, such unusually high volumes lead to the short-term top in the next one or two trading sessions.

Hence, traders are advised to book profits, and any dip into the zone of Rs 131–127 can be an opportunity to create fresh longs.

Piramal Enterprises: Fresh Long

This counter seems to have resumed its rally after the brief consolidation in the zone of Rs 1612–1739 levels, and interestingly, the 55-days Moving Average of the corrective consolidation phase from the highs of Rs 2007 to 1607 was retraced in just 8 sessions.

Hence, if this counter manages to sustain above Rs 2000 levels it can initially head towards Rs 2227 levels where we advise traders to book profits.

However, dips, if any, can be an opportunity to create fresh longs but with a stop below Rs 1940 on a closing basis.

SPARC: Hold

This counter appears to have registered a consolidation breakout on high volumes as it emerged out of its 17-day old sideways zone present between Rs 248–216 levels.

This range breakout target itself is present around Rs 270 levels and beyond that, a higher target of Rs 306 can’t be ruled out.

Hence, positional traders are advised to hold, while dips can also be used to create fresh longs with a stop below Rs 229 on a closing basis.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.