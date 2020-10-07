Trade Spotlight: Thyrocare, Laurus Labs and Advanced Enzyme in focus

Indian market witnessed a strong move on the upside led by gains in banks, realty, as well as auto stocks that pushed Nifty50 to a 7-month high. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by about 600 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11650 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Tuesday – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 600 points to 39,574 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 159 points to 11,662.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Finance, Realty, Bankex, and Auto stocks while mild profit-taking was seen in metals, oil & gas, and power stocks.

Thyrocare Technologies rallied nearly 15 percent, while Laurus Labs was up more than 5 percent, and Advanced Enzyme closed with gains of nearly 6 percent were in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Wednesday, October 7:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Thyrocare: Use dips to buy for a target of Rs 980

This counter appears to have resumed its long-term uptrend with a strong breakout above its consolidation range between 847 – 711 after 34 trading sessions. This breakout has opened up a higher target close to 990 levels.

However, if you closely observe the recent price behaviour then strong occasional spurts in this counter are not uncommon and after such sporadic moves, this counter has the habit of undergoing consolidation once again for another couple of trading sessions.

Hence, any dip into the zone of 850 – 830 can be a great opportunity to buy into this for a target of 980 with a stop below 775 on a closing basis.

Laurus Labs: A higher target of 370 can be projected over a period of time

This counter hit yet another new lifetime highs signalling the resumption of long term uptrend with a breakout above the 9-day old congestion zone.

Based on this breakout, a higher target of 370 can be projected over a period of time. Fresh buying can be considered with a stop below 297 levels on a closing basis for the said target.

Advanced Enzymes: Investors can hold on to this counter with a stop below 324

This counter appears to be on a medium-term uptrend and hence intermittent corrections are becoming a buying opportunity.

Moreover, this counter appears to have witnessed a breakout above 45-day old ascending channel which has opened up a bigger target close to 400 levels.

Hence, for time being investors can hold on to this counter with a stop below 324 on a closing basis and look for a target of 390 whereas short-term traders can buy now and add further in the zone of 340 – 330.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.