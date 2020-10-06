Trade Spotlight: TCS, Wipro and Infosys in focus as they hit 52-week high

Indian market climbed crucial resistance levels on October 5 but faced profit booking at higher levels. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11,500 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street for October 5 – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 276 points to 38,973 while Nifty50 gained 86 points to close at 11,503.

IT sector was in focus as most stocks hit a fresh 52-week that include TCS which rallied more than 7 percent, followed by Wipro that rose 6 percent, and Infosys closed with gains of 3 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Tuesday, October 6:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Infosys: HOLD| Target: 1090

The stock is one of the best performers in the IT sector and trades near to an all-time high. The stock has witnessed a fresh positive up move after consolidation and continues to hold its short-term moving average indicating positive momentum.

On the downside 990 and 964 will act as strong support which coincides with the short and medium-term moving average.

TCS: HOLD| Target: 2850

The stock opened with a strong gap-up opening on the back of positive news flow of buyback meeting and we expect to remain in momentum.

It closed at all-time high levels and now the previous highs of 2550 would act as strong support from current levels. The current up move can lead the stock higher near to 2850 levels

WIPRO: BUY | Target: 365

The stock has given a breakout after a sharp underperformance over the past many years within the sector.

The last calendar year highs of 300 levels have been broken out with strong volumes and we expect to outperform even from current levels. Weekly RSI is also trading near 70 levels which indicates there is a lot of room on the upside.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.