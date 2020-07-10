Trade Spotlight: TCS, IRB Infra, Tejas Network, Future Retail, IDBI bank in focus

Indian market did recoup previous day's losses on July 9 but analysts are not convinced about the move and advise investors to remain cautious.

The Nifty50 reclaimed 10,800 levels but the bulls will only be able to take control once the index breaks above 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) placed around 10,900 levels.

Swift price action was seen in stocks like TCS which fell 0.6 percent ahead of results. IRB Infrastructure hit a fresh 52-week high on July 9. The stock has rallied over 40 percent, so far, in the month. Tejas Network was locked in the upper circuit while Future Retail, and IDBI Bank have been hitting lower circuits for the past few sessions.

We have collated expert technical views on what should investors who missed the price action should do:

Expert: Vinay Rajani, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

TCS: Every dip should be considered a buying opportunity

The stock has registered a new all-time high at Rs 2,302 this week. It has seen a rally of over 54 percent since the bottom of 1,494 registered in March 2020.

Recently, TCS has shown a breakout above 2,132 levels, which happens to be the previous top on the short-term charts. Now, the level of 2,132 has become a strong support for the short-term.

TCS has been finding a strong resistance in the zone of 2,200-2,250 for the previous five quarters. In the current quarter, the stock has shown some signs of breaking out from this upper band of 2250.

Technology stocks are in demand world over and the same is being reflected in the benchmark Index “NASDAQ”, which has been hitting record highs.

TCS is looking bullish on all technical parameters and the stock should continue to do well in the coming months. Every dip should be considered a buying opportunity for investors.

IRB Infrastructure: Use dips to buy the stock| Support seen at 118-105

IRB Infrastructure hit a fresh 52-week high on July 9, and the stock has been in an uptrend, so far, in July as it has already rallied by about 40 percent from Rs 88.55 recorded on June 30 to Rs 124.85 on July 9.

The stock has surged more than 100 percent in the last two months. It has taken out the crucial resistance 120, derived from the previous top registered in Jan 2020.