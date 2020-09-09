Trade Spotlight: TCS, Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises in focus

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in telecom, metals, realty, and capital goods while the action was seen in IT, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Broader markets underperformed.
Indian market closed flat on September 8 following muted global cues, geopolitical concerns, dismal growth outlook by global agencies and profit booking at higher levels.
Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Tuesday – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 51 points to close at 38,365 while the Nifty50 fell 37 points to end at 11,317.
Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in telecom, metals, realty, and capital goods while the action was seen in IT, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Broader markets underperformed.
Stocks like TCS, Dixon Technologies, and Amber Enterprises hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday.
We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Wednesday, 9 September:
TCS: Investors can continue to hold with a stop below 2280
This counter faced significant resistance around 2285 levels in the past and now appears to have decisively cleared that with new lifetime highs. This suggests that this IT behemoth resumed its long term uptrend.
Hence, based on trend line studies and channels of long term charts bigger upsides towards 2750 can’t be ruled out going forward provided it consistently trades above 2280 levels on a closing basis.
Hence, long term investors can continue to hold with a stop below 2280 levels on a closing basis and can look for initial targets in the zone of 2500 - 2550 levels whereas fresh buying can be considered on a dip towards 2300 levels.
However, with an earnings multiple of 112, price to book of 20x but with a return on equity of little less than 18x shall make this counter remain vulnerable for sudden falls going forward due to profit booking.Hence, long term investors are advised to lock in their profits with a stop below 8800 on a closing basis whereas short term traders will be better off by taking profits around these levels. Fresh buying is not advisable.
Amber Enterprises: Investors can hold with a stop below 1850
Albeit there seems to be a consolidation breakout on daily charts with a long upper shadow of the last session will remain a cause for concern as this counter given up a major part of intraday gains after hitting new lifetime highs which is not at all an encouraging sign.
Hence, in the next trading session if it fails to sustain above 1850 levels then it may witness more profit booking with a short term downswing.
Hence, positional traders who are already invested at lower levels can hold with a stop below 1850 on a closing basis and look for a target of 2070 whereas short term traders should exit.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.