Trade Spotlight: TCS, Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises in focus

Indian market closed flat on September 8 following muted global cues, geopolitical concerns, dismal growth outlook by global agencies and profit booking at higher levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Tuesday – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 51 points to close at 38,365 while the Nifty50 fell 37 points to end at 11,317.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in telecom, metals, realty, and capital goods while the action was seen in IT, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Broader markets underperformed.

Stocks like TCS, Dixon Technologies, and Amber Enterprises hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Wednesday, 9 September:

TCS: Investors can continue to hold with a stop below 2280

This counter faced significant resistance around 2285 levels in the past and now appears to have decisively cleared that with new lifetime highs. This suggests that this IT behemoth resumed its long term uptrend.

Hence, based on trend line studies and channels of long term charts bigger upsides towards 2750 can’t be ruled out going forward provided it consistently trades above 2280 levels on a closing basis.

Hence, long term investors can continue to hold with a stop below 2280 levels on a closing basis and can look for initial targets in the zone of 2500 - 2550 levels whereas fresh buying can be considered on a dip towards 2300 levels.