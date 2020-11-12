Trade Spotlight: Tata Steel, Hindalco, Kotak Bank in focus

Indian market rose to fresh record highs for the eighth day in a row on November 12 fuelled by strong global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 43,708.47 while the Nifty50 rose to a high above 12,700 for the first time in history at 12,769.75.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 316 points to 43,593 while the Nifty50 rose 118 points to close at 12,749.

Stocks like Tata Steel rose over 7 percent, Hindalco rallied more than 6 percent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied more than 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1817.80 were some of the stocks in focus on Wednesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 12 November:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

Tata Steel: Immediate resistance seen at Rs 505

The stock was in a major downtrend from Rs 748 to 250 in the last 3 years. But, now it has formed a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart over the 15-month period.

Volumes also remained high during the pattern formation indicating accumulation in the stock at lower levels. Now the price has given a breakout above the neckline with strong momentum and has also seen a follow-through action.

It has crossed 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the entire bear trend ( Rs 748-250) which was acting as resistance. Now, the immediate resistance level for the stock is seen at Rs 505 and then Rs 550. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 440 levels.

Hindalco: Resistance seen at Rs 220

After the major downtrend seen in the last three years from Rs 284 to 85, the stock has seen a reversal. It has seen a strong recovery from levels with high volumes indicating accumulation at lower levels.

Over the last 18 months period, the stock has formed a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart.

Post a strong breakout, the price has shown a follow-through action indicating the continuation of the buying momentum. Now, the immediate resistance level for the stock is seen at Rs 220 and then towards Rs 240. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 187 levels.

Kotak Bank: Rs 1730 crucial level for the bulls

Post the decline in the month of March, the stock was trading in a range of Rs 1450 and Rs 1100 for the last 7-8 months. Now, the price breakout from this base has been very strong and also crossed its previous all-time high of Rs 1740, indicating the buying momentum in the stock.

Now sustaining above the support level of Rs 1730 levels, we expect the uptrend to continue in the stock towards Rs 1950 and then Rs 2025 levels.

