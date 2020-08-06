Trade Spotlight: Tata Steel, HDFC, & Axis Bank in focus; what should investors do?

Indian markets witnessed a mixed close on August 6 as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the crucial outcome of the MPC meeting. Most experts feel that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could well cut rates by 25 bps.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 24 points to 37,663 while the Nifty50 rose 6 points to close at 11,101.Trends in global markets suggest that Indian markets could trade flat, but the big move could come post the outcome of the RBI policy meeting.

Experts are of the view that as long as Nifty holds above 11,050 zones then buying interest could emerge towards 11,250 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,900-10,880 zones.

Stocks including HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank were in focus on Wednesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 6:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta Head of Technicals and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

Tata Steel: Stock could rally towards Rs 430-451 levels

The stock has been in an uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart since May low of Rs 262. After the last few sessions of consolidation around the 200-day moving average, the stock is witnessing fresh momentum.

The up moves are seeing high volumes which indicate buying participation in the stock. The whole sector is also seeing interest.

Now, the stock can rally towards Rs 430 and above that Rs 451 levels. On the downside, the recent breakout level of Rs 378 will act as support for the stock and below that, the next support is seen at Rs 360.