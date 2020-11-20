Trade Spotlight: Tata Chemicals, Graphite India, & BEL in focus

Indian markets witnessed profit-taking on November 20 pushing benchmark indices below crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by about 600 points while the Nifty50 closed below 12800 which was the crucial support.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex was down 580 points to 43,599 while the Nifty50 closed 166 points lower at 12,771.

Sectorally, the selling pressure was visible in banks, finance, telecom, realty, and metal stocks while some action was seen in consumer durables, power, and FMCG stocks.

Stocks like Tata Chemicals which fell by over 6 percent, Graphite India rallied by over 14 percent, and Bharat Electronics rose nearly 7 percent were some of the stocks in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 20 November:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Tata Chemical: For the swing traders Rs 340 should be the sacrosanct level

The stock rallied over 8 percent on November 19. It opened on a positive note and quickly surpassed Wednesday’s high with strong volume activity.

Despite weak market conditions, Tata Chemical maintained its strong momentum throughout the day. On the short-term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern.

The texture of the pattern suggests breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 340 level.

For the swing traders, Rs 340 should be the sacrosanct level. If the stock trades above the same then we can expect the uptrend to continue towards Rs 380.

Graphite India: Momentum likely to continue

The stock has rallied over 15 percent so far in the current week. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a strong promising price volume breakout formation that indicates bulls are clearly dominating the price action.

The important thing is the volume activity, the incremental volume activity post-breakout clearly indicates high chances of a further uptrend from current levels.