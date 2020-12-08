Trade Spotlight: Syngene, Sun Pharma, & Tata Chemicals In Focus

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian markets closed in the green for the fifth consecutive day in a row on December 7 pushing benchmark indices to record high levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 300 points to close at a record high of 45,458 while the Nifty50 rose to life-time high of 13,366.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street -- the Nifty50 index finally closed with gains of 97 points while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 347 points to close at 45,426.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom, infrastructure, FMCG, public sector, healthcare, and oil & gas stocks. Some profit-taking was seen in consumer durables and realty stocks.

Stocks like Syngene International, which hit a 52-week high, rose more than 6 percent, Sun Pharma rose more than 2 percent, and Tata Chemicals rose more than 3 percent to hit a 52-week high were some of the stocks in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 8 December:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Syngene: Book Profit

The stock has scaled all-time high levels and has doubled post its bonus issue.

RSI has also moved up to 79 levels with risk-reward is not in favour of longs. We recommend booking profit at current levels.

Sun Pharma: Buy | Target: Rs 675

The stock has given a multiyear breakout after sharp underperformance with respect to the sector and broader markets.

It has formed a good bottom formation over the past few months near its 200-weeks with strong price action over the past few days.

On the higher side, we expect an intermediate target of Rs Rs 618 and Rs 675 levels over the next few quarters.

Tata Chemicals: Hold | Target: 560

The stock is up by 30 percent MTD after a breakout of the triangle pattern and an all-time high of Rs 330 levels over the past one month.

We believe its positive momentum will continue for a higher target of Rs 560 levels as it moving up with higher delivery based volumes.

On the downside, multiple supports are placed at Rs 455-460 levels with respect to its band of averages on hourly charts.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.