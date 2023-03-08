 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Set your game for Jindal Stainless, Swan Energy, Mahanagar Gas today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

Mahanagar Gas was the star performer, rising nearly 9 percent to Rs 986 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes. The stock has been making higher highs higher lows formation for fifth consecutive session, with trading above all key moving averages.

The upward swing in the market continued for yet another session, but there was no major support, especially from banks on March 6. Auto, technology, and oil and gas stocks aided Monday's uptrend.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 400 points to 60,224, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 120 points to 17,711 and formed a Shooting Star kind of pattern on the daily charts which is a bearish reversal pattern but that needs confirmation in following sessions.

The performance of broader markets was better than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.85 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 1.12 percent on positive breadth. About three shares advanced for every two declining shares on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action and outperformed broader markets included Jindal Stainless which rose 7 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 299.35 on the NSE and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has maintained higher highs higher lows for fifth consecutive session, with trading above all key moving averages.